ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

