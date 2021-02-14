Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 209,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Ashland Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

