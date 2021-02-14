Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 15,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

