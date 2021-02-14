Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0010

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $36,890.25 and approximately $265.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 158.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,839.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.79 or 0.03699452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00441714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $693.17 or 0.01419290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.86 or 0.00527974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.66 or 0.00478421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00033983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00329568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,874,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,766,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

