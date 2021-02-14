Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of AY opened at $39.95 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

