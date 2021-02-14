Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 million and $1.87 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

