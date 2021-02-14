ATN (ATN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,633.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $4,633.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars.

