AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.54 per share, with a total value of $500,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 474,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,085. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $67.01.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

