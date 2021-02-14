AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,044 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 48,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 169,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

