AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,107,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,341,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AT&T worth $693,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

