Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.93 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $24.93 million and $10.31 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00933483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049111 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.53 or 0.04975874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

