Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

AUTLF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

