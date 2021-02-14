Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.