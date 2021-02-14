Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

