Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 478.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,866 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

