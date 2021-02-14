Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

ADP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

