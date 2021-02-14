Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $51,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

