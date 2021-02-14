Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

