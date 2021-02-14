Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 274.4% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $10.06 million and $632,007.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00273859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00090656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102310 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185646 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

