Avalanche Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $481.00 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $481.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 83.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00185310 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

