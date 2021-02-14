Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.78. 654,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,762. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 825,023 shares in the company, valued at $129,990,623.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

