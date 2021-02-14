Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.75.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

