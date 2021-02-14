Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,843.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

