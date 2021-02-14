Aventus Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001521 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $120,962.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

