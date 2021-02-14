Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the January 14th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avnet stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1,390.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 321,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avnet by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

