Axe Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Axe has a total market cap of $271,943.63 and $87,852.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.93 or 0.00959467 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 123.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

