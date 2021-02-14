Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $92.43 million and $36.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004483 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00068429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00980851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.29 or 0.05228336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

