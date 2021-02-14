Axie Infinity Shards Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

