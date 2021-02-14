Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Short Interest Update

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Ayala has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

