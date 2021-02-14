Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Azuki has traded up 100.5% against the US dollar. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $852,155.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 7,630,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,489 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

