Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 479.25 ($6.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 238.60 ($3.12). 1,784,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 544.60 ($7.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

