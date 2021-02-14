Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.07 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $156.07 million and approximately $46.25 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $67.33 or 0.00137725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

