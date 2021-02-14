BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 600.57 ($7.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get BAE Systems plc (BA.L) alerts:

In other BAE Systems plc (BA.L) news, insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,077.

LON BA opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 485.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

About BAE Systems plc (BA.L)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.