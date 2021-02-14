Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.37.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.00. 5,009,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $322.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.