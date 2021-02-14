Balancer (BAL) Tops One Day Volume of $251.19 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $317.80 million and approximately $251.19 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $45.77 or 0.00092715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.