Banano Trading 182.8% Higher This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Banano has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $93,741.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded up 182.8% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00280475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068530 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.79 or 0.00959860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,353 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.