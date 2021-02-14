Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 199,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

