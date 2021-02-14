Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $257.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $237.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $38.92 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

