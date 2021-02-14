Bao Finance (BAO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.22 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00274154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00090450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00101132 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00185537 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

