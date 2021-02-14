Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. Relx has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.