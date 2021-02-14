Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

TUFN traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 814,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,660. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

