Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

