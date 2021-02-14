Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
