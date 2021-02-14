Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after acquiring an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after acquiring an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,572,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,930. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

