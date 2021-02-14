Base Protocol Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,309,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,536 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

