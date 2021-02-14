BASIC Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $25.45 million and $5.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00275687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00187216 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,749.36 or 0.86680788 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

