Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Reaches $170.38 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $170.38 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.