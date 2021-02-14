Bata Price Reaches $0.0112 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bata has a total market cap of $56,769.61 and approximately $272.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

