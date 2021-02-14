Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.28 ($86.21).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMW shares. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €70.25 ($82.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

