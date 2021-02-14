Beacon (BECN) Trading 41.7% Higher This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $16,465.95 and $53.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.