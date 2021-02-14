Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.13 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000889 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,614,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

