Bean Cash (BITB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $699.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Bean Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $699.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,028,175,000 tokens. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.